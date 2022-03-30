Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, barley tenders - traders

HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Wednesday to purchase about 150,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $418.68 a tonne c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

In a separate tender by Tunisia seeking about 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, the lowest offer was said to be $442.68 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.