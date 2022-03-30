World Markets

Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, barley tenders - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Wednesday to purchase about 150,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $418.68 a tonne c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

In a separate tender by Tunisia seeking about 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, the lowest offer was said to be $442.68 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

