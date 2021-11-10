Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, barley tender -traders

Adds detail, barley offers

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Wednesday to purchase 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat was $380.30 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Cofco for optional-origin supplies.

This was followed by other wheat offers including $380.89 and $381.30 a tonne c&f.

Lowest offer for 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley also sought in the tender was assessed at $356.49 a tonne c&f from trading house Casillo.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable.

The wheat is sought for shipment between Dec. 1, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022, depending on origin supplied. The barley is sought for shipment between Dec. 15, 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022, also depending on origin supplied.

