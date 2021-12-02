World Markets

Tunisia gets offers in grain tenders, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
The lowest price offered in the Tunisia's state grains agency's international tender to purchase soft wheat on Thursday was believed to be $382 a tonne including cost and freight (c&f), traders said in initial assessments.

In separate tenders to buy durum wheat and livestock feed barley, the lowest offers were thought to be $674.00 and $353.97 per tonne c&f, respectively, traders said.

No purchases have yet been made and offers are still being considered, they added.

