Tunisia gets offers in grain tenders, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the Tunisia's state grains agency's international tender to purchase soft wheat on Thursday was believed to be $382 a tonne including cost and freight (c&f), traders said in initial assessments.

In separate tenders to buy durum wheat and livestock feed barley, the lowest offers were thought to be $674.00 and $353.97 per tonne c&f, respectively, traders said.

No purchases have yet been made and offers are still being considered, they added.

