Tunisia gets offers in durum, feed barley tender -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Thursday to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat was believed to be $426.49 a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported and offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 25,000 tonnes.

The lowest offer for 50,000 tons of animal feed barley also sought in the tender was believed to be $230 a ton c&f for 50,000 tons submitted by trading house Grain Flower, they said.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable.

Shipment for both grains was sought between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5, depending on origin.

Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

