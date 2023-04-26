Tunisia gets offers in 75,000 tonne soft wheat tender - traders

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Wednesday to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $304.80 a tonne c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

The offer was submitted by trading house Finagrit for 25,000 tonnes. Results are expected later on Wednesday.

Six trading houses participated, they said.

Finance for the purchase will be provided by the African Development Bank, which is among agencies assisting Tunisia with purchases recently in the face of the country’s financial difficulties. Wheat can only be sourced from countries eligible to participate in the bank’s tenders, which basically excludes much of east Europe and the Black Sea region.

Shipment was sought between June 5 and July 5, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

