Tunisia gets offers in 75,000 T durum wheat tender -traders

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase about 75,000 metric tons of durum wheat was believed to be $415.00 a metric ton c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house AGT Food for 25,000 tons.

This was followed by other offers of $419.69 and $419.89 a ton c&f submitted for two 25,000 ton consignments for other shipment positions by trading house Casillo, they said.

Shipment was sought in a range of positions between Nov. 1 and Nov.30, depending on origins supplied.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable.

Reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.