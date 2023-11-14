Tunisia gets offers in 50,000 T durum wheat tender -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Tuesday to purchase about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat was believed to be $423.89 a ton c&f for optional-origin supplies, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 25,000 tons. Casillo also offered $426.69 for the second 25,000 ton consignment sought.

Shipment was sought in 2023 a range between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position.

Offers will be accepted from member countries of the ADB. Member states include the main west European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website says.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable. Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

