Tunisia gets offers in 25,000 tonne soft wheat tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase around 25,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat was believed to be 250.24 euros ($274.91) a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are being made in euros as finance for the tender comes from the European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, and one of the agencies giving Tunisia support during its current economic problems.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Friday, although with the involvement of the bank the result may not be available until next week, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Cargill for the full 25,000 tonnes.

The wheat was sought in one consignment, with shipment between Sept. 1-10 if sourced from the Black Sea region, east Europe or Mediterranean region; between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5 if from west Europe or Aug. 20-30 if from the United States, Canada or South America.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest offer if other conditions connected with the offer are seen as unattractive.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

