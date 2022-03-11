Tunisia gets offers in 125,000 tonne soft wheat tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of durum wheat was believed to be $491.68 a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported.

It is Tunisia’s second international tender for soft wheat issued this week as importers struggle with the impact of surging wheat prices.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

