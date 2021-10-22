Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 tonne soft wheat tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase around 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat was believed to be $373.45 a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, according to initial assessments from European traders.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Friday, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house GrainCorp for 25,000 tonnes. This was followed by an offer of $373.85 a tonne c&f from Cofco for 25,000 tonnes.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest offer if other conditions connected with the offer are seen as unattractive. The wheat is required for shipment between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 depending on origin supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

