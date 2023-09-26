Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 T soft wheat tender - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Tuesday to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat was believed to be $274.69 a to c&f for optional-origin wheat, according to initial assessments from European traders.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 25,000 metric tons. Results are expected later on Tuesday.

Traders said participation was relatively thin with some leaading Russian trading houses noticably absent.

The wheat is sought in four 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Oct. 5 and Nov. 15, depending on the origin the seller supplies.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

