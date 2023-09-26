News & Insights

World Markets

Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 T soft wheat tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

September 26, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Tuesday to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat was believed to be $274.69 a to c&f for optional-origin wheat, according to initial assessments from European traders.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 25,000 metric tons. Results are expected later on Tuesday.

Traders said participation was relatively thin with some leaading Russian trading houses noticably absent.

The wheat is sought in four 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Oct. 5 and Nov. 15, depending on the origin the seller supplies.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.