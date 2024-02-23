Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 metric ton soft wheat tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase up to 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat was believed to be $238.88 a ton c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unattractive.

The lowest wheat offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Farm Sense for 25,000 tons, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender requested shipment between March 15 and April 25 depending on the origin supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

