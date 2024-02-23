News & Insights

Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 metric ton soft wheat tender, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

February 23, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase up to 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat was believed to be $238.88 a ton c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unattractive.

The lowest wheat offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Farm Sense for 25,000 tons, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender requested shipment between March 15 and April 25 depending on the origin supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

