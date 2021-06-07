Tunisia expects to harvest 1.07 mln tonnes of durum wheat

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia expects to harvest 1.07 million tonnes of durum wheat, 0.16 million tonnes of soft wheat and 0.4 million tonnes of barley in this year's crop, which is expected to be 7% bigger than last year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Saturday that this year's grain harvest was expected to reach 1.65 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Edmund Blair)

