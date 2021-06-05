World Markets

Tunisia expects this year's grain harvest to rise by 7% this year

Tarek Amara Reuters
TUNIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia expects its grain harvest to rise this year by 7% to 1.65 million tonnes, up from about 1.5 million tonnes last year, the government said on Saturday.

Tunisia devotes most of its fertile irrigated farmland to durum wheat, and imports mainly soft wheat and barley.

Farming represents about 13% of the country’s gross domestic product.

