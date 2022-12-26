World Markets

Tunisia expects inflation to reach 10.5% in 2023

December 26, 2022

TUNIS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia expects inflation to average 10.5% in 2023, up from 8.3% expected for 2022, as inflationary pressures continue to increase, economy minister Samir Saeed said on Monday.

The Tunisian government has no alternative to an agreement with the IMF, Saeed added, referring a $1.9 billion rescue package to help the country with its borrowing needs next year.

