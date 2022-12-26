Tunisia expects inflation to reach 10.5% in 2023

TUNIS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia expects inflation to average 10.5% in 2023, up from 8.3% expected for 2022, as inflationary pressures continue to increase, economy minister Samir Saeed said on Monday.

The Tunisian government has no alternative to an agreement with the IMF, Saeed added, referring a $1.9 billion rescue package to help the country with its borrowing needs next year.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.