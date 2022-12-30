Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation

Adds details

TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year.

Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in October.

The last interest rate hike was in October when the central bank raised it by 25 basis points to 7.25%.

The bank also decided on Friday to raise the minimum interest rate on savings to 7.0%.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jon Boyle)

