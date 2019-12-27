Tunisia central bank keeps benchmark rate stable at 7.75% - state news agency

Adding executive board comment

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Tunisian central bank's executive board decided on Friday after its periodic meeting to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75%, according to the state news agency.

The board pointed to "gradual improvement in main monetary and financial indicators, noting that it remains fragile and should be supported by higher growth".

The bank raised the rate in February to 7.75% from 6.75% in an effort to combat record high inflation.

