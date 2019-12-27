World Markets

Tunisia central bank keeps benchmark rate stable at 7.75% - state news agency

Contributor
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published

The Tunisian central bank's executive board decided on Friday after its periodic meeting to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75%, according to the state news agency.

Adding executive board comment

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Tunisian central bank's executive board decided on Friday after its periodic meeting to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.75%, according to the state news agency.

The board pointed to "gradual improvement in main monetary and financial indicators, noting that it remains fragile and should be supported by higher growth".

The bank raised the rate in February to 7.75% from 6.75% in an effort to combat record high inflation.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com; 00201116281191))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular