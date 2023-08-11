Tunisia buys soft wheat in tender -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 25,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was said to have been bought at 250.24 euros ($275.21) per metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, from trading house Cargill in a tender financed by the European Investment Bank.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

