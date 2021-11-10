Tunisia buys soft wheat in tender for 100,000 tonnes, traders say

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased soft wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The volume bought was initially unclear but though to be close to the 100,000 tonnes sought in the tender.

The wheat was said to have been bought in several consignments, from trading house Casillo at $380.89 a tonne c&f, from Cargill at $385.60 a tonne c&f and from Cofco at $380.30 and $381.30 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.