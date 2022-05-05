Tunisia buys soft wheat, feed barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins but excluding the Black Sea region, they said. Ukraine and Russia had before the outbreak of war been major grains suppliers to Tunisia.

The wheat was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments, from trading house Casillo at an estimated $445.49, from Cofco at $463.79, from Casillo at $458.68 and also from Casillo at $444.68 all per tonne c&f. All prices were initial assessments.

The barley was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments, from Casillo at an estimated $436.68, from Viterra at $438.49 and from Casillo at $432.89 all per tonne c&f. All prices were initial assessments.

Shipment was sought in various periods in June and July depending on origin supplied, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

