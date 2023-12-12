Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum, barley in tender, traders say

Updates throughout with detailed purchase breakdown, estimated prices and sellers

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat, 75,000 tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The soft wheat was said to have been bought at the lowest price of $278.68 a ton cost and freight included (C&F) for 50,000 tons from trading house Casillo.

Casillo also sold one 25,000 ton soft wheat consignment at $282.49 a ton C&F and Viterra sold a 25,000 ton consignment at $282.91 a ton C&F.

The durum was bought in three 25,000 ton consignments. The lowest price for the durum was said to be $436.89 a ton C&F from Casillo. Viterra also sold one durum consignment at $437.97 a ton CIF and Casillo sold another at $437.98 a ton C&F.

All the barley was bought at $237.00 a ton C&F from Aston, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment between Dec. 25, 2023 and Feb. 5, 2024. The durum was said to be sought for shipment between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, 2024. The barley for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, 2024.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 22, Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tons of soft wheat and 75,000 tons of feed barley. In its last durum tender on Nov. 17 it purchased about 25,000 tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Barbara Lewis)

