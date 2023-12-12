Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum, barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat, 75,000 tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The wheat was said to have been bought at the lowest price of $278.68 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for 50,000 tons from trading house Casillo.

Lowest price for the durum was said to be $436.89 a ton c&f also from Casillo while all the barley was bought at $237.00 a ton c&f from Aston, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.