World Markets

Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum and barley in tenders, traders say

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley from optional origins in international tenders on Thursday, traders said.

Adds detail

HAMBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley from optional origins in international tenders on Thursday, traders said.

The soft wheat was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments, with the following sellers and prices per tonne including cost and freight (c&f)cited by traders: one cargo from Bunge at $382.00 a tonne, one from Casillo at $385.68, a second from Casillo at $387.68 and one from Cofco at $383.40.

For the durum, traders said Viterra sold 25,000 tonnes at $682.56 and another 17,000 tonnes at $684.09, while Casillo sold 25,000 tonnes at $682.89 and Finagrit 25,000 tonnes at $674.00.

For barley, Viterra was thought to have sold four consignments of 25,000 tonnes at $353.97, $354.73, $355.46 and $355.97.

Tunisia had been seeking in the tenders to buy up to 175,000 tonnes of soft wheat for shipment between Jan. 1 and March 25, up to 92,000 tonnes of durum for Jan. 1-25 shipment, and up to 100,000 tonnes of barley for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, according to traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular