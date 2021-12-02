Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum and barley in tenders, traders say

Adds detail

HAMBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley from optional origins in international tenders on Thursday, traders said.

The soft wheat was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments, with the following sellers and prices per tonne including cost and freight (c&f)cited by traders: one cargo from Bunge at $382.00 a tonne, one from Casillo at $385.68, a second from Casillo at $387.68 and one from Cofco at $383.40.

For the durum, traders said Viterra sold 25,000 tonnes at $682.56 and another 17,000 tonnes at $684.09, while Casillo sold 25,000 tonnes at $682.89 and Finagrit 25,000 tonnes at $674.00.

For barley, Viterra was thought to have sold four consignments of 25,000 tonnes at $353.97, $354.73, $355.46 and $355.97.

Tunisia had been seeking in the tenders to buy up to 175,000 tonnes of soft wheat for shipment between Jan. 1 and March 25, up to 92,000 tonnes of durum for Jan. 1-25 shipment, and up to 100,000 tonnes of barley for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, according to traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

