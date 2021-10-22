Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley, traders say

Adds detail from paragraph two

HAMBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was said to have been bought in two 25,000 tonne consignments at an estimated $373.45 a tonne c&f from trading house GrainCorp and $373.85 a tonne c&f from Cofco.

The barley was said to have been bought in two 25,000 tonne consignments at an estimated $349.22 a tonne c&f from Viterra and $346.05 a tonne c&f from Cofco.

The grains can all be sourced from optional origins.

The wheat is required for shipment between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 depending on the origin. The barley is sought for shipment between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, also depending on the origin.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

