Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was said to have been bought in two 25,000 tonne consignments at an estimated $373.45 a tonne c&f and $373.85 a tonne c&f.

The barley was said to have been bought in two 25,000 tonne consignments at an estimated $349.22 and $346.05 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

