Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley in tender, traders say

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased around 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in international tenders which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The volume was above the 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat sought in the tender and equal to the volume of barley tendered for.

The optional-origin tenders sought supplies for shipment in various periods between July 20 and Aug. 15 depending on the origin supplied, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

