Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat and about 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender that closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in five consignments each of about 25,000 tonnes. Trading house Casillo sold four at $491.68, $499.69, $505.68 and $508.89 per tonne c&f. Cargill sold one at $497.25 a tonne c&f, traders estimated.

The barley was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments. Casillo sold one at $484.68 a tonne c&f and Viterra sold three at $489.98, $492.49 and $494.97 per tonne c&f, traders said.

It is Tunisia’s second tender for wheat issued this week as importers struggle with the impact of surging wheat prices.

Wheat prices hit 14-year highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation." Ukraine’s grain shipments were stopped and Russian exports fell sharply.

Only two trading houses submitted price offers for the soft wheat in Tunisia’s previous tender on Tuesday when no purchase was made, the lowest at $500.25 a tonne c&f.

In its last reported soft wheat tender on Feb. 2 before Russia's invasion, Tunisia bought wheat at the lowest price of $348.69 a tonne c&f.

“With no sign of an end to the fighting in Ukraine and no sign grain exports will resume, it looks like importers have no choice but to pay up if they need supplies,” one trader said. “Any marginal downward spikes in futures will be a buying opportunity.” GRA/EU

European Euronext wheat futures fell in past days from record highs hit after the invasion of Ukraine. GRA/EU

Friday’s tender from Tunisia sought rapid wheat shipment between March 20 and May 20, barley shipment was between March 20 and May 15.

Tunisia is among African countries facing the worst disruption to grain imports.

