Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased soft wheat, and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The precise volume bought was initially unclear but though to be close to the 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley sought in the tender.

Lowest price for the soft wheat was estimated to be $491.68 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

