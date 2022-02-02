Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley in tender - traders

Adds prices, estimated purchase volumes

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum and 75,000 tonnes of barley in a international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The grains can all be sourced from optional origins.

The soft wheat was sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between March 20 and April 25, depending on origin supplied.

One wheat consignment was said to have been bought from Cargill at $350.64, Casillo at $348.69 and also a second consignment from Casillo at $350.69 and from Lecureur at $350.77, with all prices dollars a tonne c&f.

The durum was sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes for shipment between Feb. 25 and March 30 also depending on origin supplied.

The durum was all said to have been bought from trading house Viterra, in three consignments at $643, $646 and $649 all per tonne c&f.

The barley was sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between March 5 and April 15 depending on origin.

The barley was bought in three consignments, from Aston at $342, from Casillo at $332.69 and from Cargill at $339.70 all per tonne c&f.

Traders had been anticipating new purchase tenders to be issued by importers after a sharp fall in Paris Euronext wheat futures on Monday. GRA/EU

Tunisia’s last reported durum, soft wheat and barley purchase was on Jan. 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

