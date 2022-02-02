Tunisia buys soft wheat and feed barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The volume bought was initially unclear but though to be close to the 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum and 75,000 tonnes of barley sought in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

