Tunisia buys soft wheat and durum in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat and about 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the soft wheat was bought at the lowest price of $377.34 a tonne c&f. Lowest price for the durum was estimated at $528.89 a tonne c&f and lowest price for the barley $343.50 a tonne c&f.

Changed estimates of tonnes bought and prices are still possible later. The grains were sought for shipment between Dec. 5, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2023, depending on origin supplied, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

