Tunisia buys soft wheat and barley in tender, traders say

Adds barley purchase and tonnage

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and about 50,000 tonnes of feed barley in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The wheat was believed to have been bought in a series of 25,000-tonne consignments, they said.

Wheat purchases were from trading house Casillo at $380.89 a tonne c&f, from Cargill at $385.60 a tonne c&f and two from Cofco at $380.30 and $381.30 a tonne c&f, the traders said.

It was believed only 50,000 tonnes of barley was bought although 75,000 tonnes had been sought in the tender as prices were regarded as too expensive, they said.

Casillo sold 25,000 tonnes of barley at $356.49 a tonne c&f and Viterra sold 25,000 tonnes at $358.49 a tonne c&f, the traders said in assessments.

The wheat was sought for shipment between Dec. 1, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022, depending on origin supplied. The barley was sought for shipment between Dec. 15, 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022, also depending on origin supplied, they said.

In its last reported tender on Oct. 22, the agency purchased about 50,000 tonnes of soft wheat at the lowest price of $373.45 a tonne c&f and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley at the lowest price of $346.05 a tonne c&f.

