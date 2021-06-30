Tunisia buys soft wheat and barley in tender -trade

Adds detailed purchase breakdown from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency purchased soft milling wheat and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Volumes bought were said to be close to the 100,000 tonnes of wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley sought in the tender.

The wheat was believed to have been bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

Trading house Soufflet is said to have sold one wheat consignment at $281.94 a tonne c&f and one at $277.94 a tonne c&f. Trading house Viterra sold two, both at $283.48 a tonne c&f.

The barley was also believed to have been bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

Viterra sold three barley consignments at $269.98, $270.48 and 271.48 a tonne c&f. Cofco sold one barley consignment at $271.94 a tonne c&f, they said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins.

The soft wheat and barley were both sought for shipment between July 15 and Aug. 25 depending on the origin supplied.

In its last reported soft wheat tender on June 10, Tunisia's grains agency purchased around 50,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.