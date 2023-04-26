News & Insights

World Markets

Tunisia buys estimated 75,000 tonnes soft wheat in tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

April 26, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the wheat was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments at the lowest price of $304.80 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.