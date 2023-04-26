Tunisia buys estimated 75,000 tonnes soft wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the wheat was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments at the lowest price of $304.80 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.