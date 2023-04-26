News & Insights

World Markets

Tunisia buys estimated 75,000 tonnes soft wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

April 26, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the wheat was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments.

One consignment was said to have been sold by trading house Finagrit at an estimated $304.80 a tonne c&f and two consignments were bought from trading house Viterra at $309.89 and $311.19 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank, which is among agencies assisting Tunisia with food purchases recently in the face of the country’s financial difficulties. Wheat can only be sourced from countries eligible to participate in the bank’s tenders, which basically excludes much of east Europe and the Black Sea region.

An offer for 50,000 tonnes of Russian-origin wheat was said to have been made in the tender at $310.00 a tonne c&f but was rejected, traders said.

Shipment was sought between June 5 and July 5, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.