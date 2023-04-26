Tunisia buys estimated 75,000 tonnes soft wheat in tender

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the wheat was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments.

One consignment was said to have been sold by trading house Finagrit at an estimated $304.80 a tonne c&f and two consignments were bought from trading house Viterra at $309.89 and $311.19 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank, which is among agencies assisting Tunisia with food purchases recently in the face of the country’s financial difficulties. Wheat can only be sourced from countries eligible to participate in the bank’s tenders, which basically excludes much of east Europe and the Black Sea region.

An offer for 50,000 tonnes of Russian-origin wheat was said to have been made in the tender at $310.00 a tonne c&f but was rejected, traders said.

Shipment was sought between June 5 and July 5, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

