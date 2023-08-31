Tunisia buys estimated 100,000 T durum and 50,000 T feed barley

HAMBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley in international tenders on Thursday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the durum was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

Trading house Euroagricola sold one at $428.65 and Casillo three at $426.49, $428.89 and $431.89 all per ton c&f.

The barley was all sold by trading house Grain Flower at $230.00 a ton c&f.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment for both grains was sought between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5, depending on origin.

Algeria on Tuesday also issued a tender to buy durum wheat which also closes on Thursday.

Higher durum prices are looming as drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damages crops and reduces supplies available to flour millers and food companies.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

