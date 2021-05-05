Tunisia buys about 50,000 tonnes feed barley in tender -trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The barley was believed to have been bought in two 25,000 tonne consignments.

One was bought at an estimated $278.15 a tonne c&f from Trading house Dreyfus and the second at $279.68 a tonne c&f from trading house Viterra, traders said.

The barley can be sourced from optional origins but traders suspected it could come from west Europe.

If sourced from west Europe, the tender sought shipment between June 1 and June 15.

If sourced from the Black Sea region, Mediterranean or east Europe, shipment was sought between June 5 and June 20. If from the United States, Canada or South America, shipment was sought between May 25 and June 10.

In its last reported barley tender on March 18, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased around 75,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $275.68 a tonne c&f.

