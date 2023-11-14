Tunisia buys about 50,000 T durum wheat in tender- traders

Adds detail, shipment, finance

HAMBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an international tender seeking the same volume on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in two consignments of 25,000 tons, they said.

Trading house Casillo was believed to have sold the two consignments, both at an estimated $424.69 a ton c&f.

Shipment was sought in 2023 in a range between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position.

Durum can only be supplied from member countries of the ADB. Member states include the main west European countries, the U.S., Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website says.

Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

