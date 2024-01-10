Tunisia buys about 50,000 T durum, 50,000 T feed barley in tender

Adds new estimate of durum prices, shipment periods, detail, restricted origins

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley in international tenders on Wednesday, European traders said.

The durum wheat was believed to have been bought in two 25,000 ton consignments at estimated prices of $446.97 and $448.73 a ton c&f, both from trading house Viterra.

The barley was also believed to have been bought in two 25,000 ton consignments at $241.73 and $242.73 a ton c&f, again both from trading house Viterra.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender sought durum in two 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Jan. 20 and Feb. 15, depending on origins supplied. The barley was also sought in two 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank, one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position.

Offers will be accepted for grain to be shipped from ports in member countries of the ADB. Members include the main western European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website shows.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

