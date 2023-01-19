Tunisia buys about 125,000 tonnes durum wheat in tender- traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in five consignments of 25,000 tonnes to be sourced from optional origins.

Three consignments were said to have been bought from trading house Casillo at an estimated $489.49, $492.68 and $494.49 all per tonne c&f.

One consignment was bought from Viterra at $493.09 a tonne c&f and one from Amber at $492.29 a tonne c&f.

Prices are initial assessments from traders. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

Shipment in the tender was sought between Feb. 15 and April 5 depending on origin supplied.

Tunisia last year signed a sovereign guaranteed loan deal with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development worth 150 million euros ($162 million) enabling Tunisia's state cereals agency to purchase soft wheat, durum wheat and barley during the country’s economic crisis.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

