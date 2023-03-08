World Markets

Tunisia buys about 100,000 tonnes durum wheat in tender- traders

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

March 08, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes durum wheat in an international tender on Wednesday seeking the same volume, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in four consignments of 25,000 tonnes, they said.

Three consignments were believed to have been bought from trading house Casillo at $458.69, $456.89 and $455.89 all per tonne c&f, they said.

One more was said to have been bought from Viterra at $458.09 a tonne c&f.

Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

Shipment was requested between April 1 and May 15 depending on origin supplied.

A separate tender from Algeria’s state grains agency for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum also closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.