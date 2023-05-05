News & Insights

Tunisia buys about 100,000 tonnes durum and 75,000 tonnes barley - traders

May 05, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes durum wheat and around 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The lowest price for the durum was estimated to be $385.49 a tonne c&f. The lowest price for the barley was estimated to be $254 a tonne c&f.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

