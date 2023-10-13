Tunisia buys about 100,000 T durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in four consignments of 25,000 tons with the purchase slightly above the 75,000 tons sought in the tender, they said.

Trading house AGT Food was believed to have sold one consignment at an estimated $415.00 a ton c&f. Trading house Casillo was said to have sold three all at $418.89 a ton c&f.

Shipment was sought in a range between Nov. 1 and Nov.30, depending on origins supplied. Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

