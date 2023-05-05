Tunisia buys about 100,000 T durum and 75,000 T barley - traders

Adds additional purchase and price details

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat and around 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The durum was said to have been bought in four consignments of 25,000 tonnes.

Trading house Casillo was believed to have sold two consignments at $385.49 and $387.29 a tonne c&f, Markou sold one at $387.29 a tonne c&f and Amber one at $379.19 a tonne c&f, traders said. Traders had initially assessed the lowest durum price at $385.49 a tonne c&f.

The barley was said to have been bought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes.

Trading house Aston sold one at $254.00 a tonne c&f, Casillo one at $256.69 and Grainflower one at $257 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Durum shipment was requested between June 5 and July 15 depending on origin supplied. Barley shipment was between June 10 and July 15 also depending on origin supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

