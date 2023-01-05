Tunisia buys 100,000 tonnes soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes feed barley

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the soft wheat was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

Two wheat consignments were bought from trading house Viterra, both at $351.86 a tonne c&f, one from Soufflet at $353.82 a tonne c&f, and one from Casillo at $353.89 a tonne c&f.

Traders said they believed the barley was all bought from Viterra in three 25,000 tonne consignments at an estimated $318.05, $319.05 and $320.05 all per tonne c&f.

Wheat shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and March 5, 2023, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

Barley shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, 2023, also depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

