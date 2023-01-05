Tunisia buys 100,000 tonnes soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

Traders said they believed the soft wheat was bought in four 25,000 tonne consignments at the lowest price of $381.86 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

