Tunisia buys 100,000 T each of soft wheat and durum in tender

HAMBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat in international tenders on Wednesday, European traders said.

The grains are optional origin, but the majority of the soft wheat was expected to be sourced from Russia, traders said.

The soft wheat and durum were both believed to have been bought in four 25,000-metric ton consignments.

Of the soft wheat, trading house Viterra was said to have sold 25,000 metric tons at an estimated $259.86 a ton c&f, and trading house Grainflower sold 75,000 metric tons all at $260.00 a metric ton c&f.

Of the durum, Viterra sold one 25,000-metric ton consignment at $418.33 a metric ton c&f, they said.

Casillo sold one durum consignment at $419.68 a metric ton c&f and another at $425.89 a metric ton c&f, while Amber sold one consignment at $426.00 a metric ton c&f.

Soft wheat shipment was sought between July 20 and Aug. 25, depending on origin selected for supply, they said. Durum shipment was sought between July 25 and Sept. 5, also depending on origin selected for supply, they added.

Tunisia is facing an increased need for imports after a disappointing harvest this year, while the country struggles with balance of payments problems.

Results of tender negotiations reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

