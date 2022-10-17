Tunisia bonds jump after IMF staff-level agreement on $1.9 bln loan

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hard-currency bonds issued by Tunisia jumped nearly 4 cents on Monday to hit levels last seen in March, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it had reached a preliminary agreement with the country over a $1.9 billion package.

Euro-denominated bonds issued by the central bank chalked up the biggest gains, with the 2023 bond XS1901183043=TE up 3.8 cents in the euro to trade above 81 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Dollar-denominated bonds also gained, with the 2027 issue US066716AB78=TE gaining 2.9 cents in the dollar to be bid at just over 64 cents.

The IMF announced on Saturday that the rescue package could be finalised in December.

Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months, as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on its debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel, according to government critics.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

