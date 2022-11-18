Tunisia barley purchase put at 75,000 tonnes, traders say

Updates volume to 75,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency bought about 75,000 tonnes of barley in an import tender on Friday, less than initially thought, European traders said.

Traders had earlier reported the agency had booked 100,000 tonnes, in line with what it had sought in the tender.

They later estimated the purchase at 75,000 tonnes, comprising one 25,000 tonne consignment sold by trading house Casillo at $343.89 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, another 25,000 tonnes from Casillo at $344.89 a tonne c&f, and 25,000 tonnes from ADM at $339.91 a tonne c&f.

The grains were sought for shipment between mid-December and late January, depending on the origin supplied, traders said.

The results were provisional and still subject to changes, they added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)

