Tunisia asks central bank for funds to pay urgent foreign debts- minister

TUNIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Tunisian government has resorted to requesting direct financing from the central bank to pay urgent foreign debts, including bonds worth 850 million euros ($920 million) that mature on Feb. 16, Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said.

The government requested exceptional direct funding from the central bank worth 7 billion dinars ($2.25 billion) to fill a deficit in this year's budget, given the scarcity of external finance, three lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Despite all the difficulties in public finances Tunisia is committed to pay its foreign debts on time in order to preserve the national sovereignty," Bougdhiri told the parliament finance committee.

Tunisia paid all its foreign debts in 2023, dispelling doubts about the possibility of default. But economists say that 2024 will be very difficult, as the government needs to pay $4 billion of foreign debts in 2024, an increase of 40% compared with 2023.

Central bank governor Marouan Abassi told the finance committee that repaying a loan worth 850 million euros will lead to a decline in foreign exchange reserves equivalent to the amount needed for 14 days of imports and will have an impact on the exchange rate.

Last year, Saied said the law must be reviewed to allow the central bank to finance the budget directly by buying state bonds, a step the bank's governor has warned against.

